Kasaundra E. Blount has been appointed principal of Burley Middle School, according to a news release from Albemarle County Public Schools.
Blount, who has 14 years of experience as a high school administrator and dean of students, succeeds James Asher, who announced his retirement in June.
According to the release, Blount, who will begin the leadership transition this coming week with Asher, brings experience in managing educational equity programs to one of the division’s most diverse schools. Of Burley’s nearly 600 students, 52% are white, 22% are Latino and 17% are Black.
Blount, who is a member of the division’s anti-racism steering committee, has served as the equity and diversity administrator for the division’s largest school, Albemarle High School, with nearly 2,000 students. She also led the school’s AVID program, which begins working with students who would be the first in their family to attend college early in their high school career to prepare them for college, according to the release.
While at Albemarle, she oversaw instructional programs in English, social studies, fine arts, health, and physical education, and supported incoming freshmen with their transition to high school. She was appointed an assistant principal at the school in 2015.
An undergraduate of Hampton University with a bachelor's in political science, Blount earned a master’s in teaching secondary education from Hampton and a certification in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University. She currently is pursuing a doctorate in educational management at Hampton.
