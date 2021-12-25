New partnership aims to help Albemarle schools better support Native American students

VTEC is in the second year of a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Adams said. In the first year, they signed a partnership agreement with King William County and plan to work with seven school systems this year. In the third year, they are hoping to work with 95 different school districts.

“From my perspective, the more student Native students we can reach, the better VTEC performs,” Adams said. “If you look at the history of education, we are now part of the process to provide professional development for teachers when it comes to native culture, history and language. That wasn't happening before.”

Adams said that many in his family had had to leave Virginia to get a high school education. Public schools were not available to Native Americans and Virginia Indians until the 1960s after schools were integrated. The Racial Integrity Act of 1924 required Native Americans to register their racial status as colored, a paper genocide that erased many from public records.

“The 20th century was not that good to Virginia Indians except for the latter part of the century,” Adams said. “Education today is a strong piece of what Indians do, because we know that without it, we won't succeed in this climate of today. But it took us a long time to get here.”