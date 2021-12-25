New partnership aims to help Albemarle schools better support Native American students

As a student, LaNika Barnes didn’t see herself represented in what she was learning in school, something she’s working to rectify as a high school science teacher.
“My goal is to always be able to help ensure that other students, no matter their background, don't go through the same type of non-representative conversations and educational experiences that I faced,” said Barnes, a Black woman whose mother’s family was part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe in North Carolina.
Barnes is part of a team of teachers in the Albemarle County school division working to ensure school curriculum materials include more perspectives and voices to reflect the communities they serve. For example, as part of a unit on macromolecules, nutrients and “how what we eat becomes a part of who we are,” Barnes said she had students read “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” discuss the different macromolecules connected to the ingredients mentioned in the book.
“So it makes it relevant to what we're learning,” she said.
Albemarle County and other school systems across Virginia are looking to better represent how Native Americans in the curricula. They also aim to ensure a more complete history is told as well as to better support students who identify as either Native Americans, Virginia Indian or Indigenous. A new state agency founded two years ago, the Virginia Tribal Education Consortium, is leading the way on these conversations.
VTEC and the Albemarle County school division signed a partnership agreement last month to improve how they teach and support Native American students and how they teach about Native American history and culture. The division was one of the first to partner with the consortium, which is the tribal education agency for federally recognized tribes in the Commonwealth.
“I love this conversation,” Barnes said. “My professional and personal life are merging because I can help students to understand the importance of this. It's not just important for meeting the standards of the state of Virginia or passing the SOL. It has a direct impact on the future of our communities and making sure that history and science exploration from this point on is accurate and reflective of who we are as humankind.”
The partnership comes as the nation continues to grapple with the historical injustices Native Americans experienced at the hands of the government. In the last year, two statues depicting Native Americans were removed in Charlottesville after years of advocacy from Indigenous communities.
The University of Virginia is planning to build a Native American-centered cultural center in place of the Georges Rogers Clark statue, which depicted Clark on a horse, attacking a Native American family while backed by three frontiersmen wielding rifle, pistol and powder. UVa’s Racial Equity task force called for the statue’s removal and recommended the university work with the local indigenous community to reimagine the space, among other steps to repair UVa’s relationship with Indigenous communities.
“The contributions of Indigenous Virginians to American culture, law, politics, ecology, and agriculture have not been fully appreciated or understood, and the history of interactions with the University of Virginia remains invisible and unexplored by many,” the task force wrote. “Failing to take this history—as well as current circumstances—seriously would undermine UVA’s commitment to racial equity.”
Currently, there are seven federally recognized tribes in Virginia including the Monacan Indian Nation whose territory originally included the Charlottesville area. The first Virginian tribe was recognized in 2015 and the Monacans received recognition in 2018. The state recognizes 11 tribes.
The Monacan Nation has been in Central Virginia for hundreds of years. This year, it finally received federal recognition.
“Without that recognition, we would not have the resources that we have to establish these partnership agreements, or other agreements,” said Ken Adams, executive director of VTEC. “We just didn't have the funds. Without recognition, none of this would be happening right now.”
VTEC is in the second year of a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Adams said. In the first year, they signed a partnership agreement with King William County and plan to work with seven school systems this year. In the third year, they are hoping to work with 95 different school districts.
“From my perspective, the more student Native students we can reach, the better VTEC performs,” Adams said. “If you look at the history of education, we are now part of the process to provide professional development for teachers when it comes to native culture, history and language. That wasn't happening before.”
Adams said that many in his family had had to leave Virginia to get a high school education. Public schools were not available to Native Americans and Virginia Indians until the 1960s after schools were integrated. The Racial Integrity Act of 1924 required Native Americans to register their racial status as colored, a paper genocide that erased many from public records.
“The 20th century was not that good to Virginia Indians except for the latter part of the century,” Adams said. “Education today is a strong piece of what Indians do, because we know that without it, we won't succeed in this climate of today. But it took us a long time to get here.”
'A big number'
In order to better support students who identify as Native American, Albemarle County has to find those students and determine how many would be affected.
According to state demographic data, American Indian students make one-fifth of a percent of all public school students, 17 of which are in the county school system. But Albemarle County has found the way demographic data is collected and reported can obscure the true number of students with Native American, Virginia Indian or Indigenous roots. If a student or their family picks American Indian and another race such as White, those students are grouped into the two or more races category.
When equity specialist Lars Holstrom delved deeper into the division’s student data, he found nearly 700 students who had selected the American Indian box, which is about 5% of the school system’s student body.
“That's a big number,” he said. “ … People are not generally aware that there are that many students with American Indian identities in Albemarle County Public Schools.”
Identifying these students is the first step to addressing one of the partnerships’ goals: monitoring student engagement, achievement, and well-being to seek equitable opportunities and outcomes of Native American and Virginia Indian students with a focus on career technical education.
Holstrom said they are also still building out systems to track those data points and student outcomes.
Bernard Hairston, the division's assistant superintendent for school community empowerment, said the partnership is a component of the division’s aim to be culturally responsive.
“Whereby we are focused on ensuring that we are providing a voice for all students to be the best students that they can be by valuing their backgrounds and our culturally responsive teacher model is designed to honor our differences and make sure we are respectful of our differences and to include those differences as part of creating relevance to increase learning to improve opportunities for all students,” he said.
He added that the VTEC agreement, which is framed in his office, could serve as a model for other partnerships. The division’s new strategic plan calls for the creation of community partnerships as a way to increase the diversity of its teaching staff, which is nearly 80% white.
The division officially signed the agreement last month after months of working with VTEC, but Holstrom said the conversations already are making a difference, pointing to a bulletin board display he saw at Agnor-Hurt Elementary that acknowledged that the school sits on Monacan land along with historic sites for the Monacan nation.
“I have not seen these things in the past and I do attribute them to the ongoing conversations and partnerships,” Holstrom said. “So these may be small seeds, but I think that they're important seeds to plant and that things are happening and the work is growing as a result.”
'Great Opportunity'
At a practical level, the agreement means for professional development for educators focused on supporting Native American and Virginia Indian students to achieve high outcomes. That training also is aimed at boosting the cultural competency of staff members with regards to this group of students.
“So the first goal really has to do with teacher recruitment and retention and the focus there is to make sure they can meet the needs of Virginia native students,” said Kara Canaday, a liaison with VTEC who is working with Albemarle and other school divisions. “ … We really want to make sure they are equipped to meet the needs in the areas of language, culture and history.”
As part of the partnership, the school division also plans to explore creating a Native American parent organization as well as a countywide student group.
Both groups also will review the curriculum “to promote accurate, respectful, and inclusive representation of Native American/Virginia Indian identities and perspectives,” according to the document. The division also plans to explore ethnic studies programming geared toward this student group, such as a heritage language program.
“This partnership is a really great opportunity for us in Reframing the Narrative,” said Neeley Minton, the division’s lead coach for social studies.
Reframing the Narrative brings together educators from Albemarle and other Virginia school systems to revise the social studies curriculum to include more lessons and activities that represent diverse perspectives and encourages students to think critically.
Canaday, an enrolled member of the Chickahominy tribe, has already spoken to the educators in the program and will be part of the elementary cohort, which started this year.
“One of the things we're hoping to … show our participants the value of forming these kinds of community partnerships,” Minton said. “A lot of our participants will tell you themselves that they’re not well versed necessarily in the history and culture and present day experience of indigenous people. And so one thing Kara talked to our cohort about was about how do you form partnerships to learn more about indigenous people in order to center them accurately and truthfully in the curriculum.”
Canaday said VTEC’s work with school systems is important because it will provide access to opportunities for students.
“There are so many individuals before us that were not allowed the access of education,” she said.