A new music program at Crozet Elementary School that helps students express themselves through drumming is getting a bit of a boost before it starts up this August with an injection of new grant funding.

The Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation awarded 16 teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County with grants for the upcoming school year for “Excellence in Education.”

“We’re just very excited,” Tracy Brown of Crozet Elementary told The Daily Progress. “When I received this grant, I was so excited I literally cried. We’re just delighted and elated that we’re able to have this opportunity. We’re very thankful to the Shannon foundation for that.”

“Drumming to Discover” is a Crozet Elementary School music program designed by Brown. The program was curated to teach students to express and evoke emotions in nonverbal ways, according to a statement released by Albemarle County Public Schools.

“It just brings such a unique joy of music making to life no matter who you are or where you come from,” Brown said.

The program is incorporated into the elementary school students’ regular music instruction. Students have the opportunity to create drum rhythms individually as well as with their peers.

Crozet Elementary does not currently have enough drums for every student to perform in a class, according to Brown. The school needs about 25 drums, and with the help of the grant they will purchase more to move forward with the “instructional benefit.”

Brown was inspired to apply for the grant after a weeklong world music drumming workshop last summer, she said.

“I came up with the name after I came up with the idea for the grant,” Brown said. “I think I probably woke up at 2 in the morning and said, ‘Yes, that’s the name ‘Drumming to Discover,’ and the reason I wanted the grant to be called that is because drumming is a great channel for discovering who we are, individually and collectively, and I feel like that’s very powerful in music making and also in communication.”

Drumming to Discover received the largest grant to a county teacher of $4,615, according to the county schools statement. That left over $19,000 for other recipients.

There are two types of grant fundings: those not exceeding $750 and those not exceeding $5,000. Since 1990, the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation has awarded more than 560 grants to local public school teachers totaling up to almost $500,000. The 2023-2024 grants are worth a total of $24,128.

Grant recipients are asked to submit a report to the foundation at the end of each school year. The report is designed to evaluate if the grant applicant made an “appreciable difference in the quality of students’ learning,” according to the foundation.

“Anytime you can provide further opportunities for students to learn in different ways and be creative, I would call that worthwhile and definitely necessary whether it’s easier or not,” Brown said.

Two other teachers, Hope Caplan, also from Crozet Elementary, and Chelsea Lundgren from Mountain View Elementary, received project grants. With her $4,200 award, Caplan will purchase a new kiln for Crozet that will support the school’s art program. In her proposal, she emphasized the importance of sculpture in building language, social skills, problem-solving abilities and both gross and fine motor skills, according to Albemarle County Public Schools. Lundgren’s $1,844 grant will support Mountain View’s third-, fourth- and fifth-graders by providing a 3-D printer to bring their designs to life, according to the school division. Students will engage in active study and problem-solving supplemented by consultation via Zoom with engineers and experts who use 3-D printed solutions for real-life problems.

The largest award, $5,000, was for John Baran’s “Strike Up the Band … Saw” proposal. Baran, an instructor at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, will help students gain proficiency in the use of the bandsaw as a tool that promotes their mastery of skills in the building trades, according to the school division. Students will utilize the bandsaw to create professional-quality products that the community can purchase, with proceeds donated to a student activities fund for career and technical classes.

Other projects to receive grant funding include:

At Center I, Amanda Blevins’s “Blogging to Leverage Student Voice” will receive $750 to support seniors in becoming more confident and competent writers by analyzing Hanif Abdurraquib’s National Book Award-winning essays in “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us.”

Chelsea Castro Fitzgerald of Greer Elementary was awarded $750 for her “Building Community” concept, which will allow moderately to severely disabled students to benefit from an inclusive, hands-on, real-life learning and social experience through the use of a café cart to deliver coffee and snacks throughout their school building.

Second-graders at Crozet Elementary will use air cannons, a fog generator, gallium and ampoules of noble gasses to learn concepts that are difficult to master through experimentation. They will participate in teacher Daniel Bowman’s “What’s the Matter with Matter” program at the school, which is receiving $415.

At Red Hill Elementary, kindergartners and first-graders will be able to use manipulatives and a special table that lights up from below to build observational, analytical, investigative, vocabulary and fine motor skills. The “Learning in the Light Lab” proposal, by Beth Kavounas, will receive $750, providing engaging and collaborative exploration time.

Western Albemarle High’s Cassidy Girvin will make it possible for photography students to use macro photography to take photos of small items and reproduce them in a large format with the purchase of a macro-specific lens through her grant “Macro Photography,” awarded $650.

In the grant “Community and Career Exploration with C-Case Students,” Lori Linville, also of Western Albemarle High, will facilitate regular library visits of C-Base students so they can engage in project-based inclusive activities with their non-disabled peers. Her grant is $750.

At Walton Middle, sixth-graders will be able to use miles accumulated on under-desk cycles to track Lewis and Clark’s historic trail across the country through Kathryn Kurkee’s “Pedal Power” program, awarded $723.

Heather Campbell’s program, “Microscope Matters,” earned $700 and will allow fifth-graders at Woodbrook Elementary to use a teacher-created lab book, a microscope and microscopic slides to conduct scientific investigation and analysis of the properties of the matter in the world around them.