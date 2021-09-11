New elementary among Albemarle committee's recommendations

Eight of the division’s 23 schools are expected to be over capacity by 2030-31, including Baker-Butler Elementary, which would be 142 students over capacity by that year. The new elementary school would help ease capacity issues at that school and in that area more broadly.

Baker-Butler and Hollymead elementaries are in areas with high neighborhood growth, with future developments expected to bring in lots of students, according to the division’s analysis.

Albemarle County already has a potential elementary school site along U.S. 29 in the northern part of the county in the Brookhill development.

Brownsville, Crozet and Stone Robinson elementaries, as well as Lakeside Middle School, are also in areas with projected high population growth.

Albemarle County hasn’t built a new school since 2002, when Baker-Butler opened. Since then, the division has worked to expand existing facilities to address capacity issues and use mobile classroom trailers as a stopgap measure. But that strategy is not feasible moving forward, officials have said, because of the school footprint or current student enrollment.

The School Board will have a work session later this month to discuss how big or small schools should be.