New children's book highlights the children of Westhaven

Adeen Burton didn’t know he helped inspire a new book about a young boy living in the Westhaven neighborhood, but now that he knows, he plans to share the story around.

“I’m going to show the book to a lot of people that didn’t get to come,” said Adeen, who is 9 years old.

City of Promise, an organization that works with children in the Charlottesville neighborhoods of 10th and Page, Westhaven and Starr Hill, partnered with Virginia Humanities and local author Marc Boston to create the new book as a way to tell the story of how the city's first public housing complex came to be and highlight the experiences of children who live there today.

"A Promise to Grow" tells the story of a young boy named CJ who lives in Westhaven and goes about the community doing good deeds, including creating a garden. The book, illustrated by Ariel Mendez, is Boston's third book.

"The importance of this book can't be overstated,” said Mary Coleman, executive director of City of Promise, adding that children in Westhaven are like children across America. "They ride their bikes, they play with their friends, they have fun, and they do really productive things after school."