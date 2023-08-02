Charlottesville City Schools is welcoming two new leaders to its administrative staff.

Georgette Mickens will be serving as the new principal at Johnson Elementary School, and Lamont K. Trotter has filled the role of program administrator at Lugo-McGinness Academy.

The two have deep roots in the Virginia education system, having been in many different leadership positions across multiple institutions.

“I am ready for this next chapter of my life as principal,” Mickens said in an email. “I have heard a lot of positive feedback about Johnson’s staff, students, and families, and am eager to build relationships with the community.”

Mickens spent five years serving as an assistant principal in the Dinwiddie County school division, according to a statement from Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley, who was previously assistant superintendent for academic services in Dinwiddie. During Mickens’ tenure there, she helped an elementary school in Dinwiddie regain full accreditation.

“During my time at Dinwiddie County Public Schools I came to know Ms. Mickens’ great strengths, stellar reputation, and proven instructional leadership,” Gurley said in the statement. “Among her numerous accomplishments in that division, she played an integral part in the launch of the division’s student success teams and equity task force.”

Mickens has worked in communities with similar racial and economic demographics to Johnson Elementary School, she said.

“That common ground will give me a good understanding of how to build on the school’s past successes,” she said.

The soon-to-be new principal has degrees and accreditations from Christopher Newport University, Norfolk State University and Longwood University. Outside of administrative duties, Mickens has also previously served as a Spanish teacher, a school counselor and a testing coordinator.

Mickens steps into her new role on Aug. 10. To kick off her first day, she is inviting the Johnson community to a “Popsicles with the Principal” event on the Johnson playground from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“Coming into a new school, the first job is listening, learning, and making relationships,” Mickens said. “Through that process, you can come to identify new priorities.”

Meanwhile, at Lugo-McGinness Academy, Trotter has already assumed his duties.

“I have spent the first month on the job meeting people, even walking the community,” Trotter, who began the job July 1, said in an email. “I am ready to meet my students.”

Trotter has worked “in a number of states and schools as a teacher or assistant principal,” he said. He previously led Richmond Alternative School.

“My experiences in alternative education will benefit Lugo-McGinness,” Trotter said. “In addition, my own life experiences can help me connect with students who might need a different path forward.”

The new administrator plans to build upon the work already done at the academy in his new position, he said.

“Together, the Lugo-McGinness staff and students can set goals for our joint success,” Trotter said. “Our main goal for improvement is to continue the great work already started while building upon this by ensuring our students understand the importance of academic achievement and post secondary pathways.”