Nervous optimism as Albemarle schools begin in-person classes

The first goal for teachers, administrators and support staff is keeping everyone in the building safe, said Gwedette Crummie, principal of Crozet.

“I’m looking forward to them feeling comfortable and safe and more engaged in their learning,” she said.

Crummie said the school staff was planning to have 11 students in each class, but as they spaced out desks, they found that the rooms would only allow up to eight.

So, some larger classes in the first and third grade were moved to larger rooms, such as the auditorium.

Crist’s class was one of those. She said when she found her room didn’t have enough space for 11 students, she and other staff members worked together to move her class from the third-grade wing downstairs.

“It was a village effort,” she said.

With the second quarter underway, the countdown has begun to the next milestone — a decision on classes for the third quarter.

The division has pushed back its timeline for next quarter’s recommendation from early December to Jan. 14. The School Board will make a decision Jan. 21, according to a presentation for this week’s board meeting. Under Stage Four, all students could choose hybrid learning.