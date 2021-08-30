Nelson community seeks answers after school incident involving law enforcement injured 15-year-old

“Additionally, we will continue to support all of our students in the most appropriate manner to process the recent events,” division leadership wrote in the statement. “We will provide them the opportunity to seek support in the additional counseling services and extra school staff provided to allow the sharing of their concerns or thoughts in a productive process.”

The school division said last week that Nelson sheriff’s deputies detained a student Thursday after he became confrontational. Officers were at the school for an unrelated event and disrupted an altercation between two students, according to the school system.

Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies. A 58-second video posted on social media shows Ti’lor facedown on the ground while the deputies work to handcuff the boy. Meanwhile, students are screaming at the men to get off the student.

“I haven't been able to see the whole video from the school yet, but I believe it was excessive force,” said Amber Harper, who has lived in Nelson County for nearly 20 years.