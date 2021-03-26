Name review committees make recommendations for Murray Elementary, charter school

Murray was one of 10 final potential names. In a survey of those choices, Murray received 89% of the votes.

The committee said in its report to Haas that Virginia Murray was a role model for tenacity and perseverance at a time when Black women faced many institutional barriers, according to the release. She died in 1959.

The school opened in 1960 for Black students in first through seventh grades and was desegregated five years later. The advisory committee included a student who was part of the first class of Murray students.

“Serving on the committee as its chair was a treasured experience,” Stalfort said. “It was an opportunity to see our school community come together around the values and mission we want for our children. Ms. Murray certainly was ahead of her time, and by a great deal. Today we talk about doing what she did nearly 100 years ago. She insisted on tailoring instruction to each individual student and she set expectations high, asking the best of every student.”

Another naming advisory committee also wrapped up its work recently. Last week, a committee recommended that the county’s charter school be named Community Lab School. Murray High School and Community Public Charter School merged in July, and the name review process for the combined school started in May.