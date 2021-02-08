Murray Elementary community supports keeping school's name

About 58% of survey respondents said they were aware of the school’s history and that of Virginia Murray.

Murray was a longtime Black educator in the school system and was promoted to supervisor of elementary education in 1931, the first appointment of a Black supervisor in the county school division.

“The name both recognizes the heritage and history of the local area as well as brings to the foreground a person who valued education and worked to better the lives of those around her,” one person commented in the survey. “Would Virginia Lee Murray, the person, be forgotten but for the school being in her name?”

The school opened in 1960 for Black students in first through seventh grades and was desegregated five years later.

“I attended Murray soon after it was integrated, and many years later, so did my children,” one person commented in the survey. “The name and history of the school were and continue to be welcome, encouraging, and important. I feel it is extremely important that we retain the name and honor Ms. Murray and her historic contributions to our school system.”

Another person said the Murray name helps to keep alive the memory of segregation in the county schools.