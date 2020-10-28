Mountain View teachers seek to bring students together with books

The book club is open to all students in the school.

“The best thing about any books or any alouds is that all kids can connect to any story,” said Marian McCullough, a talent development teacher at Mountain View. “When you present a read-aloud to kids, you're essentially taking away that barrier of making sense of what's going on because the way that teachers read and do read aloud is so interactive.”

Teachers developed the idea over the summer as a way to unify the school community and to address the events such as protests over racial injustice.

Chuks said she’s hoping the book club can expand to other schools in the division.

“Our hope is that it can be something that can transform, not just within Mountain View, but within our division of Albemarle and beyond,” she said.

So far, she said the book club has encouraged other schools to dive in deeper with their students.

Chuks said that reading “Crown” with her students morphed into conversations about how students can have confidence in every aspect of daily life.

With books featuring diverse characters and experiences, teachers hope that the books can serve as windows and mirrors for students.