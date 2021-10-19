Mountain View overcrowding, new high school center among Albemarle School Board's top capital priorities

Other board members echoed Oberg that the high school center should continue.

“We do need to focus on high school capacity I do think,” board member Kate Acuff said. “A whisker behind are the two elementary schools.”

The School Board will have a work session later this month about the high center model.

“But possibly because I was not on the board at the time, I’m unconvinced about the centers,” board member Judy Le said. “I haven’t yet seen them be equitable among students, particularly students who don’t have access to transportation. I know we are getting better with demographics. I’m looking forward to learning more and seeing it fresh during the work session.”

Osbourne said she thought the board should focus on elementary overcrowding first because that’s when students form their first impressions about school.

“To continually have things that are overcrowded, I think we can do better for those first impressions of school,” she said. “I think things like the center 2, I have not seen the community demand for it that I have seen for other capacity projects. At the high school level, there are still opportunities for us to be more creative to solve capacity issues.”