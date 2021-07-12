Mountain View fifth-graders won't be moved to middle school

During a recent meeting, the county School Board approved spending $1,007,445 out of the division’s fund balance for the trailer. There was no public discussion about the plan.

School and division administrators worked with the group of more than 20 parents, teachers and community members over the course of last month to come up with immediate solutions for the overcrowding. Keeping all of the students at the school was a priority for the group, said Paul McArtor, a Mountain View parent and member of the working group.

The working group met four times last month to review data and different options before recommending that the division install the trailer. They left the specific details, such as where the trailer should be placed on the campus or how the building spaces should be utilized, up to division and school staff, he said.

McArtor said that based on working group presentations, the trailer won’t be installed and ready for occupancy until October. In the meantime, school staff will have to make adjustments, such as using art and music rooms for general classrooms. The working group suggested that the school system explore hiring more teacher assistants for classes in the trailers and having students eat lunch in their classrooms.