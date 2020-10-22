More than half of Albemarle families opt for in-person classes

About 55% of Albemarle County families have said they want their children to go back to school for classes twice a week, and division officials say they have enough teachers to make that work.

The School Board voted Oct. 8 to move to Stage Three of the division’s reopening plan, which opens up in-person classes to preschoolers through third-graders as well as increasing the number of students who can go into schools for online classes.

About 187 teachers, roughly 15% of the division’s teaching workforce, requested to keep teaching remotely, but not all of those requests are expected to be granted, said Clare Keiser, the division’s assistant superintendent of schools for organizational development and human resources leadership, in a media briefing before Thursday’s School Board meeting.

More families with younger students in preschool and kindergarten chose the hybrid model, while 50% of third-grade families chose the option. So far, 98% of families have responded to the division’s intent form.

The demographics of students in the hybrid and virtual models mostly mirrors the division’s overall enrollment, according to data presented at Thursday’s School Board.