More light, collaborative space, modern classrooms highlights of Scottsville Elementary renovation

England is hoping that having all the students eventually under one roof will make it easier for the older kids to work with the younger students.

“Kids are reading buddies with each other, and once a month we have school wide activities where they work together,” she said. “And they just truly love it.”

The kitchens will add a new element to that multi-grade work, she said.

With the expansion, music and art also will be in the same building rather than isolated in a trailer behind the school. Additionally, those teachers will have access to rooms specifically designed for their subjects.

“Having music and art and PE all within the building, I think we'll show the value of those classes,” England said.

Additionally, with a larger gym, England said the school can better utilize staffing. In recent years, the school’s enrollment has allowed for more than one PE teacher, but the gym could only accommodate one class at time.

“So we couldn't utilize our staffing to its maximum,” she said. “Whereas with a bigger gym, we can have two classes going on at a time, and that will allow some flexibility for scheduling and better meet the needs of kids.”