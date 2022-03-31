Monticello principal to retire at end of school year

After five years leading Monticello High School, Rick Vrhovac is retiring at the end of this school year, the school division announced Thursday.

Vrhovac has spent most of his 36-year career in the county schools as a teacher and administrator. In 1988, he became the athletic director and head coach for Louisa County High School and later served as the assistant football coach for Delaware State College and James Madison University.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working closely with Rick for more than 17 years,” schools Superintendent Matthew Haas said in the news release. “As Albemarle high school principal, I valued his contributions as a teacher and varsity football coach, testing coordinator, and administrative intern. The impact that his thoughtful leadership had on students and his colleagues expanded their horizons and certainly grew as his responsibilities increased.”

The division is planning to immediately begin the search process for a successor and have a new principal picked by July 1.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues, who over my nearly four decades in education, added so much to my own capabilities to develop young lives. It is such an extraordinary gift that we as educators have,” Vrhovac said in the release. “The same can be said for the inspirational families and students I came to know and admire for the passion with which they set and reached such high academic and life goals.”