Modernization project at Burnley-Moran wraps up

All of the final touches should be done by the end of the calendar year, officials said.

Planning for the Burnley-Moran project started in fall 2019, but Korab said those discussions were paused because of the pandemic.

“The space has been a long time in the making,” she said. "We are really excited to share it with our entire school community and really have it be a hub of the building and our school culture.”

As part of the project, the school’s library was expanded, and then split into two rooms — one of which is a dedicated iSTEM lab. The overall space was upgraded with better lighting and windows, among other improvements.

Christina Tiffany, the school’s librarian, said she’s excited to share the space with students, including a new storytelling area that will have an interactive whiteboard. She finished unpacking last week.

The expansion also provides more space for teachers and students to collaborate and to highlight the library’s collection of books. Elementary students will primarily read print books.

“We've really built a culture of reading at Burnley Moran, and we want to highlight that with our students so all of our students can see themselves as readers,” Tiffany said.