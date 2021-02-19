Miller Center webinar dives into future of U.S. immigration policy

The administration also has announced that it will allow about 25,000 people to enter the U.S. while their cases for asylum are being reviewed, with the first arrivals expected Friday, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s certainly timely,” Richard said of the webinar topic. “The problem we have is to try to stay on top of the subject matter, but the administration keeps taking new action.”

In Tumlin, “we have a true immigration expert joining us,” Richard said. She’s very much in the heart of this, and she’s an activist.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My background is in helping refugees,” Richard said.

In terms of shaping immigration policy, understanding why people have fled their homes in hopes of entering the U.S. is important, she said.

“What the administration is grappling with is doing a better job of evaluating people at the border,” Richard said. “We’re supposed to, under international law, give people an opportunity to seek asylum.”

As Texans endure power outages and water disruptions following this week’s winter storms, Richard said it’s important to remember that the same rough weather is affecting people who are staying in temporary shelters while they attempt to enter the U.S.