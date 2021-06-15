Meals to be free for all next school year; summer program available

School meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be free to all students in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions for the 2021-22 academic year.
In the meantime, the divisions are providing meals over the summer months with pickup locations at area schools and via bus routes.
Charlottesville City Schools, which wrapped up the year last week, started its summer meals program Monday. Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday along two bus routes and are available for children 18 and younger. Specific routes can be found at charlottesvilleschools.org/food.
The city division will not be delivering meals Friday in observation of Juneteenth. Anyone wanting to help with the deliveries this summer should visit signupgenius.com/go/9040849a5ab22a6fb6-summer2.
Albemarle County ended its school year Tuesday and the summer meal program won’t start until July 6. At that point, students in summer school will receive meals and others can pick up lunches at six schools throughout the district. For more information on where to pick up meals, go to k12albemarle.org/our-division/return-to-school/school-meals.
The county's summer meal program will run from July 6 to July 30, according to a message to families. A division spokesman did not respond by deadline to a request for more information about other potential resources available to families until the program starts.
To find other free meals in the area, text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its free meal program through the end of the 2021-22 school year, the agency said in April. Typically, the department reimburses schools and other organizations for meals served over the summer.
The USDA’s waivers allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times and for parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.