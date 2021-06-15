Meals to be free for all next school year; summer program available

School meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be free to all students in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions for the 2021-22 academic year.

In the meantime, the divisions are providing meals over the summer months with pickup locations at area schools and via bus routes.

Charlottesville City Schools, which wrapped up the year last week, started its summer meals program Monday. Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday along two bus routes and are available for children 18 and younger. Specific routes can be found at charlottesvilleschools.org/food.

The city division will not be delivering meals Friday in observation of Juneteenth. Anyone wanting to help with the deliveries this summer should visit signupgenius.com/go/9040849a5ab22a6fb6-summer2.