McLaughlin appointed Albemarle assistant superintendent

Patrick McLaughlin

Albemarle County Public School's Chief of Strategic Planning Patrick McLaughlin will become a division assistant superintendent July 1.

Albemarle County Public School's Chief of Strategic Planning Patrick McLaughlin will become assistant superintendent July 1.

The county School Board on Thursday night approved the  appointment.

“This is a well-deserved increase in responsibilities for a thoughtful, collaborative, get-to-the-bottom-line leader,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said of McLaughlin. “Dr. McLaughlin willingly embraces and excels in the concept of accountability. The data and analyses that he provides to me and to our school board empower us to build on what is going well and to improve on what needs to be better."

McLaughlin directed the multi-year research, development and community collaboration that resulted in the school board’s adoption last summer of the division’s strategic plan.

In a statement, school officials said McLaughlin will continue to lead the school's strategic planning program but will begin working "even more closely with individual schools on the alignment of their performance improvement planning with the division’s strategic plan."

McLaughlin attended Albemarle County Public Schools, the University of Pittsburgh and received both his master’s degree and doctorate in education from the University of Virginia, according to officials.

In 2015, McLaughlin was promoted from principal of Henley Middle School to strategic planning officer. He was promoted to his current role in 2018.

