M-Cubed academy helps build local Black boys' math skills, confidence

“We wanted to encourage them and to keep the program going especially in Central Virginia because, in my company, we need structural engineers, we need the cost estimators, we need mathematicians,” said Revella Warega, the company’s president. “We have to have the foundation for them to start now considering those careers.”

Daniel Fairley, president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, said they settled on the weeklong hybrid option after surveying families. All students were required to wear masks, and the adults have been fully vaccinated, he said.

About 40 students participated this year. In another change from previous years, Fairley said they brought in a counselor to help students throughout the week as needed.

Fairley said the group thought it was important to get students back in person this summer to help them to form friendships, among other benefits.

“If we establish them as brothers here, they’re gonna be brothers when they go back to their own individual schools,” he said.

Fairley added that those connections are important when the young men return to a school where they might be the only Black student in the building or in an advanced class.