Louisa students return to school — online and in-person

“I just need to find my normal, whatever that is,” she said.

Down the hall from Whipp, fifth-grade teacher Tiffany Pancham worked with students on making eye contact with each other and speaking clearly with their masks on.

“Speak nice and loud,” she said. “Even though we have masks on, we still want to hear each other.”

Next to Pancham, Elizabeth Patrick walked her fourth-graders through Google Classroom and how to download assignments that they can work on at home. All students received a laptop to take home.

Anita Roane, principal at Moss-Nuckols, said she wants students to learn basic routines in the initial days of the new year and help them get used to maintaining their distance and walking close to the right wall.

“They really have been doing a great job — even the little kids ...,” she said.

Roane added that they are working to make sure students learning virtually still feel like Foxes, the school’s mascot. To help with that, morning announcements will be posted on YouTube.

The first day was an emotional one for students and staff, Straley said.