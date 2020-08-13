Louisa students return to school - online and in-person

LOUISA — The first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School didn’t feel like the start of a new year for April Whipp, a fifth-grade teacher going into her third year.
Instead of welcoming students to her room, she stood in front of a computer screen in her classroom and led a class meeting over Zoom for her fifth-graders, who are learning remotely this school year — one of two options available to Louisa County families.
“The exciting buzz is not quite in the air because the kids aren't actually here with me, but we're trying to make it fun,” she said.
She ran through the first-day rituals, from explaining the daily schedule to working on classroom expectations. The class agreed that it would be best to raise their hands — but not too high because that wouldn’t be visible on the camera — when they wanted to speak. Whipp busted out a doorbell ringer to let students know when it was time to share.
“It has been wonderful to hear from parents and see them working virtually, and it was great to see their faces,” she said, adding that they met during a recent open house, but everyone was wearing masks and stood six feet apart. “To be able to actually see their faces and hear their voices today was definitely awesome.”
Louisa County Public Schools on Thursday became the first school division in the area to bring students back into the school buildings — exactly six months after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close amid a surging pandemic. The first day of school was preceded by months of planning to safely reopen.
Louisa and the Greene County school division are the only ones in the area that plan to offer in-person classes for students; the others are planning to start mostly online for the first nine weeks.
“Every community is different,” Louisa schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “For our community, in talking to the Thomas Jefferson Health District, consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, we really felt like our numbers were in a place where we could reopen schools and do it safely. You couldn’t just bring everybody back and throw everyone in the building. You need to have steps and a process, and that's really what we tried to do with all the mitigations standards in place.”
About a third of the nearly 5,000 students in Louisa County opted for all-online classes. Families also could choose a blended option in which students attend class twice a week. For those who started Thursday, masks were required and floor markings directed students to stay six feet apart from one another and to walk on the right side of the hallway. The second group of students will kick off the year Friday.
Plexiglass was installed and classrooms had to be rearranged to space students out. More staff members were hired to help with cleaning. School buildings will be deep-cleaned nightly and crews frequently sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the day.
The class sizes are smaller to make it easier to space students out, and classes stay in one room during the day except for recess.
Families are asked to conduct a daily health screening and all staff and students must have their temperature checked as they enter the school. The division is planning to install thermometers on the buses, as well.
Reopening schools was a community effort similar to the response to the 2011 earthquake that destroyed two schools, which were later rebuilt and opened in 2015.
“I can say I'm so proud of this staff; I'm so proud of this community,” Straley said. “We're so proud of each other in this community and how we are able to come together in the midst of the crisis, time and time again, to make it work.”
Straley said they were reopening schools cautiously and are focused on providing a safe and high-quality education. Although the division has installed solar-powered wireless units throughout the county to provide internet to students and community members, many students in Louisa don’t have reliable access to the internet to support virtual learning.
Additionally, he said this model isn’t set in stone and he’s closely monitoring the statistics on COVID-19 cases in the county and working with the health district. As of Thursday, Louisa County had 198 positive cases of the virus, accounting for 9.6% of the overall cases in the health district, which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Moss-Nuckols Elementary
Whipp is planning to meet with her class once a week and will have small group meetings three times a week. Every student has an individualized schedule for the week.
During the class meeting, she encouraged students to read 15 minutes a day and reach out if they need something or are struggling and to pace themselves. They also worked out technology kinks and learned how to unmute their mics.
“The big thing is that you are taking breaks, guys,” she told them. “Don't sit in front of the camera in front of the computer for two and a half hours. I don't want you to do that at all. You wouldn't do that if you were here in class with me.”
Whipp said she wants to build personal connections with her students, but she’s still figuring out how to do that virtually.
She said the whole group meeting Thursday felt the most like school. She’s using her classroom and can use the dry-erase board behind her for lessons. She also created spaces in her class for reading time and other activities.
“I just need to find my normal, whatever that is,” she said.
Down the hall from Whipp, fifth-grade teacher Tiffany Pancham worked with students on making eye contact with each other and speaking clearly with their masks on.
“Speak nice and loud,” she said. “Even though we have masks on, we still want to hear each other.”
Next to Pancham, Elizabeth Patrick walked her fourth-graders through Google Classroom and how to download assignments that they can work on at home. All students received a laptop to take home.
Anita Roane, principal at Moss-Nuckols, said she wants students to learn basic routines in the initial days of the new year and help them get used to maintaining their distance and walking close to the right wall.
“They really have been doing a great job — even the little kids ...,” she said.
Roane added that they are working to make sure students learning virtually still feel like Foxes, the school’s mascot. To help with that, morning announcements will be posted on YouTube.
The first day was an emotional one for students and staff, Straley said.
“I've seen tears in students and tears in staff members; tears of joy of seeing their students return to a building, which they haven't done since March,” he said. “I’ve also seen tears of joy in our virtual academy where teachers are excited to see their students online. It’s that reconnecting and making sure that learning continues for our students. That's what this is all about. We're very excited about making sure that happens.”
Louisa County High School
At Louisa County High School, administers have sent students numerous messages outlining the new expectations for this year, from the mask requirement to how to walk in the hallways as the high-schoolers change classrooms during the day.
Similar to Moss-Nuckols, floor markings direct students to stay close to the walls. Principal Lee Downey said the adults stand in the middle of the hallways during class changes to keep students separated.
In the morning, he applauded the students in a school-wide announcement for adhering to the rules. About 520 students started school Thursday as part of the first group.
Downey said a successful first day would be for students to learn the new processes.
“We have kids who can’t successfully learn virtually and have to be in front of teachers,” he said, adding that it’s important to him that those students can be in the buildings.
Cleaning is a top priority, he said. Teachers and students are responsible for cleaning classrooms during the day — each room has a spray and microfiber cloth — while a crew patrols the building, sanitizing the stair railings and other surfaces.
Elsewhere, first-day activities continued as students reviewed how to download files and organize their documents on their Chromebooks. Some classrooms had desks. In others, students sat at tables separated by a Plexiglass divider.
Straley greeted the students and staff members, excited to finally be reopening the buildings.
“I’m so glad to see you back; it’s been a long time since March 13,” Straley told one class, elbow-bumping a student.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!