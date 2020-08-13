Louisa students return to school - online and in-person

LOUISA — The first day of school at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School didn’t feel like the start of a new year for April Whipp, a fifth-grade teacher going into her third year.

Instead of welcoming students to her room, she stood in front of a computer screen in her classroom and led a class meeting over Zoom for her fifth-graders, who are learning remotely this school year — one of two options available to Louisa County families.

“The exciting buzz is not quite in the air because the kids aren't actually here with me, but we're trying to make it fun,” she said.

She ran through the first-day rituals, from explaining the daily schedule to working on classroom expectations. The class agreed that it would be best to raise their hands — but not too high because that wouldn’t be visible on the camera — when they wanted to speak. Whipp busted out a doorbell ringer to let students know when it was time to share.

“It has been wonderful to hear from parents and see them working virtually, and it was great to see their faces,” she said, adding that they met during a recent open house, but everyone was wearing masks and stood six feet apart. “To be able to actually see their faces and hear their voices today was definitely awesome.”