Louisa High student tests positive for COVID-19 after contracting virus outside of school

A second Louisa County student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the division announced Thursday.

The student at Louisa County High School contracted the virus outside of the school, the Thomas Jefferson Health District told the school system.

The student has not been in school this week, according to a letter to families, and the school will remain open.

The health district is contacting anyone considered to be in close contract with the affected student. If a family has not received a call from a local health official, then officials don’t believe they were in close contact with the student.