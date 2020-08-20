 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisa High student tests positive for COVID-19 after contracting virus outside of school
0 comments
top story

Louisa High student tests positive for COVID-19 after contracting virus outside of school

Only $5 for 5 months
Louisa County High School

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

Louisa County High School's principal, Lee Downey, holds a door open during the first day of school Aug. 13.

A second Louisa County student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the division announced Thursday.

The student at Louisa County High School contracted the virus outside of the school, the Thomas Jefferson Health District told the school system.

The student has not been in school this week, according to a letter to families, and the school will remain open.

The health district is contacting anyone considered to be in close contract with the affected student. If a family has not received a call from a local health official, then officials don’t believe they were in close contact with the student.

On Wednesday, the division reported that a student and staff member at two different elementary schools tested positive and contracted the virus outside of school.

The division started the school year with in-person classes Aug. 13.

As of Thursday, Louisa County has had 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 57 of which were reported this month, according to health district data.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Louisa students return to school — online and in-person
Education

Louisa students return to school — online and in-person

With students in masks and desks six feet apart, Louisa County Public Schools on Thursday became the first school division in the area to bring students back into the school buildings — exactly six months after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close amid a surging pandemic.

+5
Louisa students return to school — online and in-person
Education

Louisa students return to school — online and in-person

With students in masks and desks six feet apart, Louisa County Public Schools on Thursday became the first school division in the area to bring students back into the school buildings — exactly six months after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close amid a surging pandemic.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert