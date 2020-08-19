Louisa County schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member in Louisa County Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus away from school, less than a week after the school district started the school year with staggered in-person classes, according to the division.

The employee, who works at Moss-Nuckols Elementary, had not been in school this week, according to a letter to families. The school will remain open, and those who were in close contact with the person were notified.

"Our administrative team has contacted all students and staff who we have preliminarily identified as potentially being in close contact,” principal Anita Roane wrote in the letter to families. “If your family has not been contacted directly by phone, we do not believe your student was in close contact with this staff member.”

Those who were not contacted do not need to stay home or exclude themselves from activities. Based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the school building will remain open.

As of Wednesday, Louisa County had 219 cases, which is about 10% of the total cases in the Thomas Jefferson Health District. Of those, 25 people have been hospitalized and two have died.