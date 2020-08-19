Louisa County schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member in Louisa County Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus away from school, less than a week after the school district started the school year with staggered in-person classes, according to the division.
The employee, who works at Moss-Nuckols Elementary, had not been in school this week, according to a letter to families. The school will remain open, and those who were in close contact with the person were notified.
"Our administrative team has contacted all students and staff who we have preliminarily identified as potentially being in close contact,” principal Anita Roane wrote in the letter to families. “If your family has not been contacted directly by phone, we do not believe your student was in close contact with this staff member.”
Those who were not contacted do not need to stay home or exclude themselves from activities. Based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the school building will remain open.
As of Wednesday, Louisa County had 219 cases, which is about 10% of the total cases in the Thomas Jefferson Health District. Of those, 25 people have been hospitalized and two have died.
Contact tracers with the health district will also call those who were in close contact within the next 24 to 96 hours and monitor those who have to quarantine or isolate.
Parents at the school are asked to monitor their child’s health and watch for any symptoms of COVID-19. Families in the school district are supposed to perform a daily health screening before sending students to school. Students and staff members are required to have their temperature checked before entering buildings.
Louisa County started the school year last Thursday with a range of safety measures in place. About two-thirds of the division’s 5,000 students are entering school in-person during the week on a staggered schedule. Masks are required and students stay in one room for most of the day.
“With the safety guidelines and physical distancing measures we have in place at our school, our hope is that a minimal number of people will be considered having been in ‘close contact’ with the staff member,” Roane wrote.
Roane later added: “At this time, I ask for your patience as we work through this situation. I also ask that you not post speculative comments or opinions on social media, as they can greatly hinder the work of our local health officials. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.”
