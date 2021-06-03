Local students wrap production on film just in time for graduation

Huff said 2004 was chosen because the plot of the film, which is a coming-of-age thriller focused on four high school friends covering up a murder, wouldn’t work with smartphones and social media. He also wanted a “throwback vibe” for the film.

“That period of time or era was very nostalgic for me,” he said. “Growing up, we were so young then. Personally, graduating and seeing my childhood end, it almost feels like this is a good way to wrap it up by throwing it back to when it all began.”

After working on 50 other projects, Huff and his friends were ready to try something more ambitious this year, especially as they all had the skills needed to pull it off, as well as the time, with classes online for most of the school year.

“Online school doesn’t even feel like real school when it’s your senior year and you’ve got like two classes and you’re just in and out of Zooms,” Huff said. “Frankly, I’m always wanting to make another movie, and I just saw this opportunity and everybody else saw this opportunity and we’re like, ‘yeah let’s jump.’”

Spears said filming the movie brought the friends closer together. The time and effort involved was not a sacrifice, he said.