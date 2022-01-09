Local students heading back to school amid record COVID-19 surge

For Charlottesville, all the other measures, such as social distancing and 14-day quarantine, will remain in place. Board members also said that they supported keeping the mask policy in place even if state orders change. They also want to see more high-quality masks such as KN95s for staff members.

Gurley said that the division is looking into purchasing those masks for employees. The division has the money but is constrained by the availability of masks.

“To get them, we are at the mercy of the supply chain and what they want to charge right now,” Gurley said.

Albemarle County spokesman Phil Giaramita said the division provides KN95 masks upon request and has enough supply to outfit all employees. The division also has an adequate supply of paper masks to meet the needs of students, he said.

The Albemarle County School Board will hear a COVID update at its next meeting, Jan. 13.

The health district will hold a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the latest data and federal guidance. For more information, go to fb.me/e/1mvPs6Gxo.