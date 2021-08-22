Local school systems take different approaches to COVID testing

Tests that provide rapid results aren’t as accurate and give a false positive about 50% of the time, Vergales said.

“All the other layered mitigation schools are doing are drastically more important than the test, because the test is [like finding] a needle in the haystack,” he said. “But you are better off from a mindset standpoint just assuming that every single kid that walks in that door has COVID because you are going to double down on the mitigation strategies to reduce the likelihood of spread.”

Testing programs are more effective and feasible when officials are trying to create a COVID-free bubble, similar to the strategies used for in-person classes by the Blue Ridge School, a private boarding school, Vergales said. However, for schools where students and staff are leaving school each day and going back out in the community, a bubble is not not possible.

“The only ones that really have been successful are the ones that are smaller and spent a lot of money to bring in companies to help them do their own testing,” he said.

He added that random testing is a more effective tool when the prevalence of the disease in the community is around 3% to 5%.