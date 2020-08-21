Local school systems plan additional supports for English-Language Learners

Chris Chang-Bacon, an assistant professor of education at the University of Virginia Curry School of Education and Human Development, said students learning English are dealing with multiple challenges and inequities in addition to their language skills.

“They’re also dealing with poverty and racism in the same way that a lot of other groups or students are, and they’re dealing with these things all at once,” Chang-Bacon said. “So I think it’s really important for our community to see how our English learners are being served as a reflection on how we are reaching a broad range of students in our community.”

He said that he hoped teachers would use visual aids like they would in the classroom.

“It all becomes verbal, and all becomes talking, which is one of the hardest ways to engage,” he said. “When you’re learning a language, to listen to someone talk at you, it all goes by so fast.”

Hackney said many of IRC’s students have responsibilities in the home, but school is really a chance for kids to be kids.

“I would hope that even if they are at home doing online instruction that it can be organized in a way that allows students to kind of block off that time and be students,” he said.