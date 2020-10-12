Local organizations step in to fill gaps for working families

“So we’re having to do a lot of giving them a little fidget toys or something to draw on or getting them off to take a walk,” she said. “Those are things I share with parents because they do go home in the afternoon and then log on to their afternoon sessions. But I’ve also heard that some kids are not logging back on in the afternoon. They’re just kind of spent. It’s too much.”

Abundant Life hasn’t had a positive COVID case since starting. Participants are required to notify Feero if they test positive, and anyone with flu-like symptoms is not permitted to attend until they have been symptom free for 24 hours.

City of Promise

At the City of Promise, about 10 kids are regularly attending its two learning centers. The organization was able to open up a new space before the start of the school year, giving older students a separate place to go. Between the two locations, the organization can help students from kindergarten to 12th-grade in half-day programs.

“We want to make sure we keep everybody safe,” said Melissa Steppe, program supervisor and pathway coach for grades 5-8, of the capacity constraints.

Students at the Page location, which is open to up to five kids in K-6, have their own room.

