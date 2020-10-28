Local officials happy with diversity MOU, but want specifics

“We can all feel good about ourselves, but without any actual identifiable indications of what that progress has been, we might just feel good without actually accomplishing anything,” he said.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she wanted to see some immediate collaborations that could be done, and views of people seeing a change in their lives that they want to talk about as a measure of success.

“If people are not grasping on to whatever we are implementing and are able to talk about how they have been impacted, how their lives have changed, as a result of whatever we're doing, then I think we're still in a position where we can stretch ourselves a little bit more,” she said.

Before leaving the call, Ryan proposed an initiative to ensure all children would be able to read by third grade. Afterward, officials widely supported the idea.

Snook said he is “intrigued” by the idea because constituents frequently bring up achievement gaps as a key equity issue.

After Ryan left the call, Walker said leadership needs to be fully committed to regional collaboration.

“If we are truly in this together, then we need to make sure there is a commitment for us to participate in the meetings the entire time,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}