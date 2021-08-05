Local officials give update on worsening COVID-19 situation

Jackson made his comments in a virtual press conference Thursday. He said COVID-19 is likely to be around for some time as the virus mutates.

“We’ve only known about this virus for about 19 months so there’s still a lot to know,” he said. “I think that the most likely scenario is that COVID 19 will remain with us as a respiratory pathogen among the population much like influenza continues to do, and vaccination will continue to be a major emphasis.”

Dr. Reid Adams, director of clinical affairs for the UVa Medical Center, said COVID cases treated at the hospital have increased in the past two months.

“We were running around eight to 10 patients with COVID-19 and we’re now running in the range of 15 to 20,” Adams said at the UVa press conference. “We’re seeing an uptick in the number of people requiring hospitalizations.”

Hospital officials said those patients hospitalized have, so far, been unvaccinated. Studies show the delta variant has made its way past vaccine defenses to cause what are known as breakthrough cases in vaccinated people.

Those cases tend to be more mild or asymptomatic and seldom result in hospitalization or death, but studies show vaccinated people who are infected can easily spread the virus to others.