Local first-year teachers set for Tuesday's all-online start of school

Comer finally got to start getting to know her students last week during meet-and-greets at the school.

“It’s not what I pictured,” she said of the school year. “But I think this week helped me put it in perspective that there are students behind the screen and reminded me that even though it's different, the goal is the same.”

Instead of welcoming students from the front of her classroom, Comer will be in her apartment with a whiteboard and calendar behind her, talking to them over Zoom. She spent the summer, like other teachers, learning about the technology for online classes. During this first week, she wants to help students get to know one another and start building relationships.

“And just kind of talking through things so that the students know that they're not alone in this,” she said. “It can be a difficult time for everyone.”

Comer, who graduated from the University of Mary Washington, said she always wanted to come back to the area to teach.

“I wanted to make an impact on the next generation because I think that is going to be so important and just making sure they have the best opportunity to succeed,” she said.