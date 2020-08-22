Local divisions building on lessons of spring to increase structure of virtual learning

Virtual learning prep

Both school systems are planning to better utilize their learning management systems, which will serve as a one-stop shop for assignments, online classes and other resources. Charlottesville will use Canvas division-wide and Albemarle will use SeeSaw for the elementary schools and Schoology for the middle and high schools.

Much of the professional learning this summer for both school divisions focused on those platforms and how teachers can get the most out of them, including effective distance learning practices and social-emotional learning over the internet.

“We know that our parents and our students need both clarity of the focus on our learning targets and the clarity of the instruction and feedback, but also we just need to connect that our kids have been home since March,” Sublette said. “... And now we’re going to need a whole new crop of students, and how do we help them feel connected to each other and to us. And how do we do that even if we’re in a virtual learning environment, and so that priority is something that we’ve held on to.”