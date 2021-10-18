Legal Aid, parents push for changes to ACPS mask policy

The School Board did not discuss the public comments during its meeting.

For Tower, the mask requirement has meant her son Jonathan is working on mask-wearing all day at school rather than his educational goals.

“Currently his teachers and staff are stuck between a rock and a hard place as they diligently work to follow the current blanket mask policy that’s required of them, and they’re continually placing the mask over our son’s face and he rips it off within seconds,” Tower said. “And after more than 18 months of practice, his ability to wear it while in a seated learning position is 30 to 60 seconds.”

Tower said that the division’s mask policy is preventing Jonathan from receiving a free and appropriate public education, which is the federal standard for students identified as having a disability.

“We would like to request that the board revise the current mask policy in order to fully integrate all student populations including students of different abilities,” Tower said. “Special education administration’s aware of the problem and the fact they’re not in compliance with federal IDEA law.”

One mother, Janice Mills, said that her daughter’s services only began six weeks into the school year after she retained legal counsel.