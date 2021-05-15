Lawsuit v. Albemarle schools Superintendent Haas set for hearing

Adams boiled down the request to the personnel record of one employee, the workings of a single committee over less than a single year, and the history of the interpretation and enforcement of the division’s procurement policies over a five-year period.

“The matters identified in the Designation are hardly arcane, either due to the strangeness of the subject matter or the remoteness in time,” he wrote, referring to the deposition notice.

Royer argued that Socol should begin his inquiry by directing discovery requests to Haas, instead of to the School Board, in order to discern the statements Haas made and why he made them. She went on to highlight what Socol could learn by doing that, such as the circumstances under which those alleged statements were made and why Haas believes Socol violated policy.

Adams argued that the materials sought would help determine Haas’ state of mind.