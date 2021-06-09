Jack Jouett Middle School committee narrows list of potential names to five

“As we have said from our initial organizational meeting, the views of Jouett families, students, teachers and staff are essential to our deliberations,” said Hannah Peters, a Jouett teacher who is chairing the committee. “Our discussions were enriched by the more than 700 responses to our first survey last month. The more participation by community members, the more inclusive our work will be in reaching a decision that best represents our values, our mission and our aspirations.”

The committee, which is made up of parents, students, teachers and community members, has been researching Jack Jouett, a Revolutionary War captain, and the school’s history. The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a descendant of Jouett wrote to the committee in support of keeping the name.

“Our chapter suggested the name for the middle school, worked to have it accepted and attended the opening,” the chapter wrote. “We strongly believe it is vital for patriots such as Jack Jouett to be remembered for their heroism.”