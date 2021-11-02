Incumbent Larson-Torres top vote-getter in Charlottesville School Board race

With Puryear losing, two longtime members won’t be on the board next year. Puryear joined the School Board in 2006 along with Juandiego Wade, who was elected to City Council on Tuesday. Both were part of the first group of elected board members. Council previously appointed board members before 2006.

Larson-Torres served as board chairwoman for the last year. During that time, she led the board in restarting in-person classes, getting reconfiguration off the ground and hiring a new superintendent. She said she wanted to run again to build on the equity efforts started in her first term.

“During the past four years this board has taken great strides to address and tackle systemic racism and inequities baked into our school division,” Larson-Torres wrote in a Daily Progress questionnaire before the election. “This is not easy work. It requires tough conversations and a willingness to be uncomfortable at times.”