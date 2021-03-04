In-person classes at CHS and Buford to start after families called for a plan

At Buford, students will work in learning pods in either the gym or cafeteria and will be pulled into small groups for instructional support during the asynchronous learning time of the day. Adding 40 students would mean an additional pod in the school’s auditorium.

Kristen Pate said virtual learning has been difficult for her children, who have seen their grades fall, and one has experienced a mental health crisis. She has four children at four city schools.

“While I know there is value added for many of our students, especially those that I have heard have not logged into their Chromebooks since last March, struggling students upon whom this virtual learning scenario has taken its toll were left out of the equation,” she said.

CHS has the capacity to serve up to 400 students in the mornings who need academic and social-emotional support before the virtual day starts at 12:30 p.m. Those morning sessions will also focus on special education and English Language Learners, as well as WALK services for seniors. The WALK program is to help struggling seniors to graduate.

CHS Principal Eric Irizarry said several social events are in the works, such as grade-level picnics outside, activities for the senior class and building out enrichment activities on Fridays.