Conservatives with ties to Virginia’s higher education system say that students and faculty at the state’s flagship university may reflect a diversity of race and gender but not of religion and politics.

Now, with seats on the governing board at the University of Virginia and the power to do something about it, they have started to float new ideas to change diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives at the school.

One of those proposals: Track the political and religious affiliations of students and faculty the same way race and gender are already tracked.

Leading the charge is Richmond businessman Douglas Wetmore, who Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the UVa Board of Visitors in 2022.

“How come we don’t have dashboards that track, for example, the political ideology of the campus population?” asked Wetmore at June 2 board meeting. “Why wouldn’t we do that to try to convince ourselves that we have balance and that we’re serving the full range of needs from our constituents as a leading public university?”

Wetmore has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Daily Progress, but some of his allies did.

Jim Bacon, the executive director of the Jefferson Council, a conservative alumni association, has backed Wetmore’s proposal with one clarification: The data collected on religious and political affiliation would be used for no other reason than general knowledge.

“I would hate for there to be any kind of tracking of the student body more than just if we did it for interest,” Bacon told The Daily Progress. Bacon added that he is most concerned about the affiliation of faculty. “I’m less concerned about the viewpoint diversity among the students, at least as long as they’re not recruited and admitted based on their political beliefs.”

Where did this come from?

Outrage over DEI initiatives in higher education have been most concentrated online. Twitter and Facebook are rife with critics arguing educators are indoctrinating students, students are not comfortable expressing views that don’t conform with liberal ideology and free speech in general is being stifled on campuses. That online chatter has been echoed in the halls of the Executive Mansion in Richmond, where Youngkin has gone so far as to say DEI initiatives “have gone off the rails.”

“As a public state university, it is a critical institutional priority to have diversity of political ideology and point of view,” Wetmore said at the June 2 board meeting. “So how do we convince ourselves that we are being true to our core values?”

Ironically, students at UVa seem largely comfortable with the initiatives that have already been instituted, “diversity training” for faculty, staff and students as well as their freedom to express differing viewpoints on Grounds.

Nearly 85% of students think diversity training for faculty and staff is a good idea and 75% agree it should be implemented for students, according to the results of a 2020 survey released by UVa.

Moreover, when more than 7,000 students, faculty and staff were asked about the campus climate in 2018 — the year after the deadly Unite the Right rally-turned-riot in Charlottesville — more than 80% of all three categories said they felt that their political and religious affiliations were respected on Grounds.

“Very liberal and very conservative respondents were less likely to report feeling comfortable with the climate for inclusion and diversity,” according to the report.

However, only 14.4% of respondents identified as very liberal and just 2.3% identified as very conservative.

Years after both surveys were conducted, students said much of the same.

“I think the university provides a space in the classroom that is most definitely open to people with different viewpoints,” rising second-year Phillip Wilson told The Daily Progress. “Teachers usually make a concerted effort to be open to new ideas and mindful of varying backgrounds. However, the student body can feel a little less open depending on who you surround yourself with.”

Bacon, however, said many students are just saying what they think their professors and university leaders want to hear.

“In our conversations with conservative students, many of them self-censor,” Bacon said. “They write answers and essays that just tell liberal professors what they want to hear and feel.”

How would it work?

In conversation, Bacon repeatedly referred to the 2018 survey at UVa as a model for how tracking political and religious affiliation could be implemented at the school in the future.

What he did not mention is how much effort it took on the part of UVa to conduct the survey in the first place.

To achieve the thousands of respondents it eventually attracted, UVa officials bombarded students, faculty and staff with emails, prizes and postcards asking them to take the survey.

And despite the 2018 and 2020 surveys rebutting many of Bacon’s claims about the climate at UVa, he also repeatedly said that were the survey to be conducted regularly today it would show different results. And those results would help illuminate viewpoint disparities at the school, he said.

Even if the Board of Visitors were to move forward with monitoring students, faculty and staff affiliations, the school’s track record has shown that illuminating disparities does not necessarily resolve them.

Another blueprint for religious and political monitoring that already exists and has been cited by Wetmore, Bacon and others is UVa’s diversity dashboard tracking race on Grounds.

The school has tracked race for years, but that does not mean that the student body at the state’s flagship university now reflects the population of the commonwealth.

Today, students of Asian descent at UVa are overrepresented by as much as three times the demographic’s population in Virginia. All other races are underrepresented, particularly Black and Hispanic groups. Virginia’s population is 12.4% Black and 18.7% Hispanic, while the student body at UVa is 7% Black and 7.1% Hispanic. While White is the majority race at UVa and in the commonwealth, Whites make up 68.5% of the commonwealth’s population and 52.3% of the UVa student body.

Is it even legal?

Wilson, the rising second-year, said he would feel uncomfortable if the university began tracking students’ affiliation.

“It does not seem like something a public institution should be concerned with,” Wilson said. “It would feel a little invasive especially since there isn’t much transparency on what they would do with that information.”

Invasive? Perhaps. But legal? Absolutely.

“There are no obstacles to collecting this kind of data under the federal Constitution,” Georgetown University law professor Jeffery Shulman told The Daily Progress. “Given that the university already collects personal data, it’s hard to imagine that there would be any state constitutional or state law obstacles to collecting data of this kind.”

However, Shulman warned about how the data could be used, echoing Bacon’s own caveat that the data not be used for anything more than general knowledge.

“The use of such data might be problematic,” Shulman said. “I assume that the data is used in the same way gender and race statistics would be — that is, to create a detailed demographic portrait of the school’s population (as opposed to identifying and targeting specific individuals or groups).”

What are people saying?

Until the appointments of members such as Wetmore to the board by Youngkin, intellectual diversity was not a widely publicized aspect of the university’s DEI initiatives.

Then, in 2021, the year he was elected, the Board of Visitors endorsed a statement on the university’s commitment to free expression and inquiry.

“The University of Virginia unequivocally affirms its commitment to free expression and free inquiry,” reads the statement. “All views, beliefs, and perspectives deserve to be articulated and heard free from interference.”

In a presentation before the board on June 2, UVa President Jim Ryan reaffirmed his commitment to intellectual diversity and outlined new initiatives for the university.

“I believe in the importance of this work,” Ryan told the board. “I also think it’s important that universities pay attention to honest critiques of how we approach DEI so that we can be open to ideas or changes that might make us better in this space and might make us better at meeting the needs of our institutions.”

When asked directly about his thoughts on intellectual diversity, Ryan referred The Daily Progress to the university’s communications department. The university’s communications department referred The Daily Progress to a lengthy essay Ryan wrote for the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“In terms of making decisions and setting policy for the future, that is generally the role of the President, working with the Board and senior leaders,” UVa spokesman Brian Coy said. “In terms of how DEI works at UVa presently (and into at least the near future), the presentation Jim Ryan made to the Board on June 2 is probably the best source of info.”

Faculty were more willing to voice their thoughts about the Wetmore proposal.

“I do have concerns, as others in the room also expressed, about any tracking of the political identity of students and/or faculty,” Susan Kirk, the associate dean for graduate medical education who previously sat on the Board of Visitors, told The Daily Progress. “I recoil a little bit about the dashboard. About really asking personal questions, which your political viewpoint is personal.”

“As long as this is a random-sample survey and the names of individual interviewees are not disclosed, I see nothing wrong with it,” Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Center for Politics at UVa, told The Daily Progress. “A large majority of faculty are registered here in Virginia. Technically, we are all independents.”

“If they want to produce a roll call of liberals and conservatives so students can be ‘warned,’ absolutely not,” Sabato told the Richmond-Times Dispatch. “It’s potentially McCarthyite.”

In fact, were UVa to move forward with tracking religious and political affiliations, the school would be doing something not even done at Liberty University in Lynchburg, a school that is famous, or infamous, for its deep roots in conservatism and evangelicalism.

While officials from Liberty did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress, graduates of the school did respond — and they found the idea outlandish and draconian.

“We were never asked to identify our religion or political beliefs ever,” recent Liberty graduate Katherine Shepler said. “When it comes to tracking, race is usually something you can see. You can’t see the political beliefs or religious ideology of students, even at a predominantly Christian university like Liberty. We have people from all political beliefs and religious backgrounds. Some people are even agnostic or atheist, and no one goes around forcing people to declare it.”

Shepler went on to say that she thought Wetmore’s proposal, especially if other colleges in the state adopted a similar one, could lead to increased discrimination through litmus tests.

“Colleges should not be denying students based on their skin color, and the same runs for a students’ religion or political beliefs,” Shepler said. “The danger now is that the board, depending on the liberal or conservative bias of its members or their religious preferences, could start making decisions, even subconsciously, that could discriminate against groups unfairly.”