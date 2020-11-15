How area private schools have been able to maintain in-person learning

Tipton said she’s been impressed with how the youngest children wear their masks and don’t complain. She had visions of children filing their masks up with sand from the sandbox, but that hasn’t happened.

“That is the gift of being a child in this time, is that they just accept what is come to them, and they live into it,” she said. “They’re all just so happy to see each other again, too.”

A takeaway for Tipton after the first few months of the year is the need to support teachers and figure out ways to give them breaks and extra support.

“One of the things that we're dealing with is being a little understaffed for everything that has to happen,” she said. “… You're holding your class, but on top of that, you're ensuring multiple hand washes, you're ensuring that you're wiping down surfaces multiple times a day. That really adds a lot of pressure for our teachers.”

Tipton said that looking back, they all needed more time to adjust to the outdoor spaces.

“But then again, no one had really used an outdoor classroom in this way, so maybe they wouldn't have known what they needed until they were actually in it,” she said.