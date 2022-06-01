Henley eight-grader places 49th at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Crozet teen Henry Mathewes made it to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee before he was eliminated Wednesday.

The Henley Middle School eighth-grader added an extra “se” onto ambos — a word that refers to a certain anvil-shaped bone — in the event’s fourth round and quarterfinals. He had successfully spelled unguiculate and titanosaur as well as defined prolix to make it to the fourth round and quarterfinals of the national bee.

Mathewes qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning The Daily Progress Regional Spelling Bee. He was one of 234 spellers to compete at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, near Washington, D.C.

After three rounds, he was one of 88 left standing. He was one of 40 spellers eliminated in the fourth round, tying him for 49th place overall.

The semifinals of the national bee were held Wednesday afternoon, and the finals will air live in primetime on ION and Bounce from 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a Scripps news release.