Haas skeptical of schools attendance data as in-person learning approaches

About 68% of white students were present synchronously and 97.6% overall.

“If we had that during the regular school year, you would notice it in the building with those kinds of attendance percentages, and I think probably all of our schools would be on call with the Virginia Department of Education to try to address it,” Haas said.

Students who do attend elementary classes are engaged from what Haas said he has observed.

“I think the teachers are doing a great job for the students who tune in,” he said. “It's all the students who aren't tuning in and they are falling off our radar.”

Haas added the reports to Child Protective Services have dropped since schools closed.

“It's because nobody sees it,” he said. “When when these children tuned in for their classes — I'm not knocking teachers I'm not trying to say anything against what they said — but they oftentimes do not even see the students, they see an avatar, a Pokemon, an animal. They never see the student's face. So to say that they know their students really well, I would be surprised ... I don't know if they know them [as well as] if they saw them in person when they come in.”