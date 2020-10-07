Haas recommends more in-person classes for Albemarle students

The Thomas Jefferson Health District handles all case investigations but works with the school divisions in that effort. As of Wednesday, there were no outbreaks in K-12 schools, according to the health district.

The School Board is aware of the recommendation, and Haas said he wanted to announce it before Thursday’s meeting so parents, teachers and others would know what’s on the table for discussion.

About 65% of parents said in a survey that closed Tuesday that they would send their students back to school, and 43.6% reported that their students haven’t been as successful academically this year. But 60% of teachers said the division should continue with all virtual classes and 93% said they have been somewhat to highly effective with virtual learning.

Under Stage Three, about 5,000 students would be eligible for in-person classes or access to the buildings. Parents can continue with all-virtual classes, though though the specifics of that plan are still in the works.

The division said in a presentation that the hybrid schedule will allow for half of the student population in the building at once, making the transition to face-to-face classes easier as well as the implementation of health protocols such as social distancing and the daily COVID-19 screenings.