Group ready to break ground on Walker Upper Elementary playground

Bennett said construction could start in two weeks at the earliest and wrap up by mid-August, at the latest. The equipment will be installed on the soccer field near the Walker building.

“Many thanks to the city and to the School Board,” she said. “We’re just so thrilled to be able to do this for our students.”

Getting the project off the ground has meant overcoming pandemic-related delays and last-minute hiccups, including the need to raise more money to bring a pathway up to ADA code to allow public access to the playground from the Crow Recreational Center’s parking lot. The path upgrades cost about $76,000, according to a report provided to the School Board.

“There was a lot of engagement and a really great process to get us to this point, and it’s really exciting to think that our students could have that when they start school next fall,” board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said.