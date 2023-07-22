Art teachers in Greene County can save money on art supplies this year.

The public school division received a Bama Works grant of $7,000. The grant was awarded to help the division’s art teachers purchase supplies, according to a Greene County Public Schools statement.

The nonprofit Art Guild of Greene applied for the grant earlier this year after hearing about a teacher's difficult circumstances, according to Vyvyan Rundgren, one of the founders of the Art Guild of Greene.

“When we learned that she was in a trailer and had limited space and everything, that's when we got together with all of the five art teachers and asked them to give us a wish list, and they did,” Rundgren told The Daily Progress. “It came to a little over $9,000, what they wanted, and these were all things that the county could not provide for them, and so we just found out about the Bama Works and we wrote a grant for $9,000. We were granted $7,000, which was very appreciative.”

The Art Guild of Greene organizes exhibits, classes, events and activities for local artists. It also supports Greene County Public Schools throughout the year by providing art scholarships and funds for art supplies and other needed equipment, according to the statement announcing the grant.

“About six years ago, we started giving the art teachers a $100 every semester, two semesters a year, to buy all those little things that they wish they had and it wasn't part of their budget, and recently we raised it to $150 a semester because we had enough money to share a little more,” Rundgren said.

An art show was held by the Art Guild of Greene to showcase the work of a former member and raise the rest of the money for the teachers.

“We framed them, at least we framed part of them, but they were all matted, and we raised over $4,000, so that gave us enough for all of the items on these five teachers' wish lists to be granted, so we're going to be able to give all of them everything that they want,” Rundgren said.

Established in 1999 by the Dave Matthews Band, the Bama Works Fund is managed today by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. The fund primarily supports initiatives in the Charlottesville area but has “also responded to a wide variety of needs both nationally and internationally.” It has raised more than $52 million and has made more than 2,000 grants since its inception.

“We are extremely grateful to both Bama Works and the Art Guild of Greene for this grant, which will undoubtedly help spark the creative aspirations of our students throughout the division,” Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools said in the school division's statement.

The grant will help fund art supplies for five of its schools. Some supplies included on teachers' wish lists are a pugmill, 3-D printer supplies, a color printer and art bags.