Funding tops county schools' legislative wish list

More school funding tops the list of legislative priorities for the Albemarle County School Board during the upcoming General Assembly session.

The Albemarle County School Board met with area lawmakers virtually Thursday to discuss the session. The board would like more state funding for schools to support students who fell behind during the pandemic to catch up, more mental health resources, other approaches to school discipline and teacher recruitment.

“I worry about all the longer term consequences, and we need to have the mental health professionals in place to deal with that,” board member Kate Acuff said.

According to the division’s legislative agenda, which was approved last week, funding provided in the current state budget will not meet the new school counselor ratios passed during the 2020 Session or enable school divisions to meet the requirement that 80% of counselor time be spent in delivering direct services to students.

Beyond funding, the division wants to see a long-term plan to raise teacher salaries, which regularly rank below the national average, and wants last school year’s enrollment be used to calculate state funding.