Former teacher announces bid for Charlottesville School Board

A Charlottesville real estate broker is seeking a seat on the city School Board.

Before switching to her current career with Nest Realty, Emily Dooley taught at Monticello High School for six years and was principal at Nathanael Greene Primary School. She also worked as an assistant principal in the Orange County school division.

“Education is my background and my training and what I've always been interested in,” Dooley said. “Especially over the past year of pandemic schooling, I just feel that there is an absence [of] someone who has the experience that I do on the board helping to add to the conversation and decisions that are being made.”

In April 2018, Dooley was one of several candidates who applied for an interim seat on the board. She’s currently collecting the necessary signatures to get on the ballot.

Three spots on the seven-member Charlottesville School Board will be up for grabs this election cycle. One current board member, Juandiego Wade, has already announced that he’s running for City Council. Terms on the school board last four years. The terms for Wade, chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres and Leah Puryear expire this year.

Larson-Torres is planning to run again and will make a formal announcement soon.