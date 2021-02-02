Former teacher announces bid for Charlottesville School Board

A Charlottesville real estate broker is seeking a seat on the city School Board.
Before switching to her current career with Nest Realty, Emily Dooley taught at Monticello High School for six years and was principal at Nathanael Greene Primary School. She also worked as an assistant principal in the Orange County school division.
“Education is my background and my training and what I've always been interested in,” Dooley said. “Especially over the past year of pandemic schooling, I just feel that there is an absence [of] someone who has the experience that I do on the board helping to add to the conversation and decisions that are being made.”
In April 2018, Dooley was one of several candidates who applied for an interim seat on the board. She’s currently collecting the necessary signatures to get on the ballot.
Three spots on the seven-member Charlottesville School Board will be up for grabs this election cycle. One current board member, Juandiego Wade, has already announced that he’s running for City Council. Terms on the school board last four years. The terms for Wade, chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres and Leah Puryear expire this year.
Larson-Torres is planning to run again and will make a formal announcement soon.
Dooley, a California native and graduate of the University of Virginia School of Education, said she has been looking for ways to be engaged in education without being an employee of a public school system.
Because of her experience as an educator, Dooley said she understands the demands made of schools and teachers as well as how to balance the competing priorities.
“I think a lot of people, by virtue of having been a student, think you know what happens in a school, but that's not always the case,” she said. “ I think recognizing what the day-to-day challenges that teachers face and administrators face is something that can be helpful.”
Dooley said the top issue facing the city school division is returning students and staff to the buildings safely and supporting them after nearly a year of online school. Currently, the plan is for some students to start in-person school by March 8.
“I think the emotional well-being of students as they head back after a year of pretty intense trauma is going to be a huge issue for educators to address,” Dooley said, adding that she was happy to see money allocated for additional social workers in the division’s preliminary funding request. “… I'm nervous about students that have been lost, and just trying to get an accounting of students in our community is going to be a huge component of how we move forward.”
Dooley pointed out the pandemic has highlighted existing issues in the school system.
“Some of the barriers that are keeping us from bringing students and teachers back into the building were pre-existing conditions in terms of the setup and age of our schools, ratios, support and space,” she said.
Overall, Dooley said she wants to be a positive voice in supporting the schools, young people and educators.
“I'm motivated and excited about the role that public schools and our communities can play and the way that schools can really bring together different segments of our community,” she said.