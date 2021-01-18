Former PVCC president, national leader in community college education Vaughan dies

Vaughan was named one of the most effective community college presidents in the United States, and two of his books won national awards, according to his obituary. After leaving PVCC, he became a tenured professor at George Mason University, and then at the University of Florida. He ended his professional career at North Carolina State University. He and his wife, Peggy, retired to Charlottesville.

In 2015, Vaughan was honored at a special reception at PVCC where it was announced that the George B. Vaughan Leadership Award was being created by the Virginia Community College System to honor his contributions to community college education, especially in Virginia. The endowment created for the award funds a recognition program each year for outstanding adjunct faculty at the state's community colleges.

“One of Vaughan’s essays compared the open-door philosophy of community colleges to the symbol of the Statue of Liberty, which greeted millions of new Americans at Ellis Island,” Dassance wrote of his friend. “The boy from Fries, Virginia, who achieved much in his life, never lost his passion for opening educational opportunities to every American.”

Vaughan is survived by two sons and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the George B. Vaughan Leadership Fund of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.