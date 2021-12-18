Following return to full-time classes, Albemarle seeing increase in threats, student misbehavior

Division spokesman Phil Giaramita said no reward has been issued since that 2019 announcement but that could soon change.

Earlier next year, Turner will review the reports made regarding three different threats involving Albemarle and Western Albemarle high schools as well as Burley Middle School in order to determine whether they qualify.

“We’re excited about that,” Turner said. “It’s just a token of our appreciation because oftentimes, we just would not know if children didn’t feel comfortable enough and cared enough and believed that we care to tell us.”

The exact amount of the reward is still being determined. In 2019, schools Superintendent Matt Haas said those who send the division information about threats could receive up to $300.

Giaramita said in one of the recent cases, a student took a screenshot of a threat made on Snapchat, an application in which posts disappear. That proved helpful, he said.

‘Difficult for some children’

Turner said the school closures because of the pandemic and other disruptions have meant that children went months living without the structure of a school day and took on extra responsibilities.